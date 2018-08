Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, Or. — Cuteness alert!

This is Kaya, a sea lion at the Oregon Zoo.

Kaya recently met a butterfly, and the video is warming a lot of hearts.

The moment was posted to social media Tuesday morning, and it's been viewed more than 11,000 times.

Kaya is a female Pacific Harbor Seal. She arrived at the zoo in 2015.

The video was captured by dive instructor Micah Reese.