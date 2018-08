MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance video of a man who robbed a local convenient store on Covington Pike.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at the Yale Fuel and Food Mart.

Video from the incident showed the suspect enter the building calmly, walk up to the cashier and casually pull out a gun. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt during the incident.

If you can help identify the man, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.