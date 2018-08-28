× Two Mississippi girls listed as missing and endangered

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two Fulton girls who are believed to be traveling together possibly in the Tupelo area.

Anna Grace Lease, 14, was last seen about 3:40 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Hill Street in Fulton.

Meanwhile, Victoria Keene, 12, was last seen about 10 p.m. Monday night in the 1200 block of John Rankin Highway in Fulton.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Anna Grace Lease or Victoria Keene contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.