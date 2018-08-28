× Tobey Park closed for cleaning after dogs contract infection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tobey Park, a popular dog park near Midtown, will be closed for a week while workers disinfect fences, benches and equipment.

The problem, the city says, is that several dogs who regularly visit the facility are getting an upper respiratory infection.

The city says it is closing the park as a precaution and staff and volunteers will clean the area to prevent potential contagion. It is expected to reopen next Tuesday.