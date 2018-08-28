Teen killed at north Mississippi intersection that residents say is deadly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Tragedy struck Marshall County after a teen was killed in a crash Friday night.

"I came to the window there, looked out and saw all the lights. I told my wife, I said, 'There's been another one up there," neighbor Mike Garrison said.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were at the intersection of Cayce Road and Highway 302 on Tuesday, reconstructing the crash that claimed a young woman's life.

Police say a Chevy Tahoe went up in flames, killing 19-year-old Telsi Isom, who a spokesperson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol's office says was a passenger in the SUV.

People we talked to said the driver was trying to avoid someone who ran a red light at the intersection, causing his vehicle to flip.

It sounds like the driver will be okay.

"We just saw loads of people coming by, and you could hear them hollering and screaming. Heart-wrenching. It was heart-wrenching," neighbor Patricia Nichols said.

While talking to Nichols Tuesday afternoon, you can see the intersection over her shoulder. It's the view from her back porch.

It wasn't long ago we were here, when Nichols witnessed tragedy. Back in June, a logging truck collided with Brooks Brownlee`s vehicle. He was a well-known farmer out delivering strawberries when he was killed.

In the last few years, neighbors say there has been a lot of development in the area.

"There's a whole lot of trucks, a whole lot of trucks," said Nichols.

Nichols says she's seen talk on social media about extending the time the stoplight is yellow to try to give drivers more warning but she has her opinions.

"That might work but the people who speed by here it's not gonna make a difference what color the light is gonna be."

An MHP spokesperson said troopers discussed the intersection in a meeting and there will be added patrols in the area.