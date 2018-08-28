× Rescuers search for missing boater on Mississippi River

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for a boater missing on the Mississippi River after two others were rescued Monday night.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said their deputies, along with Dyer County deputies, were called out for a rescue Monday night to Island 21, which is near the Dyer/Lauderdale county line.

Two of three people in a boat were rescued, but they are still searching for a third person, the sheriff’s department said.

Crews are stationed at a boat ramp in Ripley.