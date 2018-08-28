× Quick-thinking teen saves sister during knife attack, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with aggravated child abuse after allegedly stabbing an eight-year-old multiple times in front of her sister.

The little girl’s older sister told police they were sitting in another sister’s bedroom writing when Ray Jones entered holding a knife. He immediately attacked the little girl, stabbing her multiple times.

Acting quickly, the older sister jumped on the man’s back and started screaming. The noise alerted the mother who ran to her children, saw what was happening and called 911.

Authorities said Jones was the mother’s live-in boyfriend. A motive for the stabbing was not given.

As for the child, she was stabbed three times in the left arm, shoulder and shoulder blade area. She is expected to be okay.