× Pest problem closes Kirby High School on Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kirby High School is closed Tuesday due to a pest infestation, Shelby County Schools said.

Families were alerted by phone and text Monday night. Crews will conduct a thorough inspection of the school and perform treatment.

“It has been difficult to find the source of the problem, so we have contracted the services of an external vendor to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the district said in a statement. “For this reason and in the interest of student health and safety, we have decided to cancel classes today, Tuesday, August 28.”

A student at Kirby posted two videos to Facebook that appear to show a snake in the school: