Officers investigating homicide in Hollywood neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have launched an investigation after a man died early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Oakwood before 4 a.m. this morning.

When first responders arrived they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died from his injuries.

Neighbors told WREG there were two young children inside the home at the time, but they were not hurt. They also said they heard a loud bang before the body was discovered.

No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.