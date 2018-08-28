× MLGW creates new role to improve customer service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW has created a new position to supervise the customer service division and its departments.

James West, originally from Chattanooga, is moving Washington state to fill the role.

“There is no more important job in the utility business than serving our customers. Without out customers, we wouldn’t exist,” the new MLGW chief customer officer said.

West says at his former utility department, he helped improve call handle times and answer times, along with minimizing the number of households who had utilities shut off due to payment issues.

“We focused a lot on working with customers who are struggling to pay bills and minimizing those we have to disconnect from non-payments. That’s never a good solution for us or the customer,” he said.

MLGW leaders say they think West will also help increase professionalism and make sure customers only have to call once to get their problem solved.

“We want to make sure customer service is exceptional,” said J.T. Young, CEO of MLGW.

West will make $225,000 a year.

MLGW say they made the funds available after dissolving other vacant positions and unnecessary programs.

“We’re looking at efficiencies everywhere, but we did not lay anyone off. We sent no one home. We didn’t reduce anyone’s pay,” Young said.

He hopes everyone will benefit from their new hire.

MLGW also hired a new person to oversee economic and community development. Terica Lamb will focus on improving people development and safety.