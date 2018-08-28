× Man charged following South Memphis apartment fight, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after allegedly confessing to firing shots at a local apartment complex in South Memphis.

Brandon Perry was charged with aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to police, it all started after at least four females got into a fight a week ago at the Hill View Apartments. As the fight continued, Perry allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire on a crowd of unarmed individuals.

One woman was shot in the left shoulder. Another woman was cut by glass after a bullet shattered her apartment window.

Several witnesses on the scene were reportedly able to identify Perry as the shooter. He was arrested on Monday evening and booked into the Shelby County Jail.