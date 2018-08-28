Live at 9: Mayor Mark Luttrell, Cents Ability & Jurassic Jail

Operation Safe Community

Outgoing Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell is a father and a grandfather so it’s no surprise that he spearheaded an effort to do more than simply punish juveniles who commit crimes.

As he prepares to leave office, we wanted to take one more look at the goals and the progress of the county’s Juvenile Assessment Center.

Stand for Children

You're invited to a panel discussion tomorrow, where you can learn more about how Shelby County Schools are funded and where they might not be adequately nor fairly funded.

Cardell Orrin is director of the non-profit Stand for Children and Lin Johnson III is chief financial officer of Shelby County Schools.

Cents Ability

More than half of teenagers say they rarely discuss money with their parents. Even more report their schools don't have a financial literacy class, but a non-profit called Cents Ability is stepping into that gap and they want to add Memphis students to the thousands who have been through its curriculum.

Roy Paul is with Cents Ability.

Jurassic Jail

Russia and China in a vicious fight for world dominance. A bankrupt America and a Mid-South recovering from a series of devastating earthquakes. That's the backdrop of Bill Webb's newest novel: Jurassic Jail.

Reviewers promise it will give you the best sleepless nights you could ever have.

Boys and Girls Club

Children across the Mid-South end up in unhealthy situations that can lead to greater health risks later in life. Researchers says this all has to do with their socio-economic status and their access to to health care. The Boys And Girls Club of Greater Memphis is working to change that through their Triple Play Day.

Mandy Powell with the Boys And Girls Club and Madeline Mays with Amerigroup Health are here to explain what you can expect.