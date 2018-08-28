× Hundreds line up to pay respects to Aretha Franklin

DETROIT — Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday morning to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

Fans outside Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History talked about their memories of the Queen of Soul as they waited before dawn Tuesday for the start of public viewing. Occasionally the crowd burst into song.

Many of those in line early Tuesday were from Detroit, but others traveled from as far as Las Vegas and Miami.

Paula Marie Seniors said the setting for the public viewings Tuesday and Wednesday couldn’t be more fitting. The associate professor of Africana studies at Virginia Tech says Franklin is “being honored almost like a queen at one of the most important black museums in the United States.”

To be sure, Franklin didn’t consider herself a catalyst for the women’s movement or on the front lines of the fight for civil rights. But she represented and pushed for both in ways big and small — none, perhaps, more prominently or simultaneously as her mold-breaking take on the Otis Redding song, “Respect.” She later said that with her interpretation — which even Redding acknowledged became the standard — sought to convey a message about the need to respect women, people of color, children and all people.

The museum, which had been the largest black museum in the U.S. until the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in Washington, D.C., in 2016, also hosted similar viewings for civil rights icon Rosa Parks after her 2005 death. In further symbolic symmetry, Franklin sang at Parks’ funeral, which was held at the same Detroit church as Franklin’s, and the singer will be entombed in the same cemetery as Parks.

The women came to their activism from different places and used different techniques, but “in the long run, they were both fighting for the same cause, which is freedom,” Seniors said.

Franklin died Aug. 16 at age 76 of pancreatic cancer.

Thousands are expected to pour into Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday for Franklin’s viewing.