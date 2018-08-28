× Grizzlies waive Kobi Simmons

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies waived guard Kobi Simmons, Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace announced today.

Simmons (6-4, 170) saw action in 32 games (12 starts) for the Grizzlies last season and averaged 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.1 minutes during his rookie campaign. The 21-year-old also started all 26 of his appearances for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle and averaged 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.04 steals in 30.9 minutes.

The Alpharetta, Georgia native, who played his lone collegiate season at the University of Arizona, signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on July 1, 2017 after going unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft.

