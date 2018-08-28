× AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for suspect, one-year-old girl from Arkansas

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old from Kensett, Arkansas.

According to the local police department, Kara Griffin and her mother Sara were last seen around 12:30 p.m. Monday near Cherry Street. It’s believed they were with the woman’s ex-boyfriend Gary Phillips, who has made threats to harm both mother and child after Sara ended their relationship.

Phillips has been known to be abusive towards the two victims and authorities believe they are being held against their will.

Phillips does not have a known vehicle.

If you know anything that could help police, call (501) 742-5454