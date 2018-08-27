× Wainwright has strong outing in rehab start for Redbirds

MEMPHIS — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was dominant for the Redbirds Monday night, throwing his 5th straight scoreless rehab outing, his first for the Redbirds by tossing four innings of 3-hit shutout baseball.

Wainwright, who hasn’t pitched for the Cardinals since mid May says he’s hoping he’s nearing a return to St. Louis but that’s a decision that’s not his to make. “I’m just waiting to hear. Every time I pitch, I’m just waiting to hear what I’m doing next. I don’t know if I have one more outing or they’re calling me up. I don’t know. We’ll see. Every time I pitch, I put the ball back in their court. So we’ll just wait and see what they throw back at me,” said Wainwright.

The long time Cardinals pitcher also enjoying being back in Memphis. “I was glad to be here competing here in Memphis. I love Memphis. I love the people here and the food here and the city is great. It was great to me for two years in the minor leagues here. It’s always good to come back to a familiar place.”

Wainwright hopes to rejoin his teammates in St. Louis when the rosters expand on September 1st.