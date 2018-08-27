× Thousands of Jeeps, Dodge vehicles recalled to braking issue

NEW YORK — Thousands of Jeep and Dodge vehicles have been recalled due to a braking issue.

According to Consumer Reports, components of a faulty-braking system installed in 154,337 cars this year could cause bubbles to form in the brake fluid. While you will still be able to stop, the issue could increase the distance it takes to do so.

Thankfully, no accidents or injuries have been reported as a result of this issue.

The vehicles that have been recalled to date include the 2018 to 2019 Jeep Compass, 2019 Jeep Cherokee, 2018 to 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and 2018 Dodge Journey.

If you have a vehicle that has been recalled, take it by the dealer and they will fix it for free.