Stabbing suspect told victim he knew him from prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All it took was one look. Police say James Yarbrough shoved Koy Owens the moment he saw him outside the Southern Sun Inn in Whitehaven on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Yarbrough thought he knew Owens from prison, but Owens thought not and punched him.

Yarbrough allegedly left but returned minutes later with a knife, yelling "I'm here to kill. I came to kill." The two reportedly ended up in the middle of Elvis Presley with Yarbrough on top of Owens, stabbing him.

Jacqueline Scruggs and her sisters drove by right after it happened.

"We turned around to see if he (Owens) needed any assistance," she says.

Then, they tried following Yarbrough and a man who walked away with him. They lost them but police arrested both men at another motel nearby. According to jail records, only Yarbrough was charged with a crime, which is aggravated assault.

Owens was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

We don't know if the two men were ever in prison together but it's certainly possible because, according to court documents, both of them have lengthy criminal histories.

"If it was actually true, it's probably something happened in jail, but the guy (Owens), to me, seemed very sincere and honest that he didn't know them," Scruggs says.

Scruggs hopes Owens makes a full recovery.

"That violence didn't need to take place," she says.

Yarbrough's bond was set at $150,000. He's due in court next week.