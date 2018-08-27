Southaven man arrested on child porn, child sex charges

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A 56-year-old Southaven man has been arrested on charges including producing child pornography and sexual battery of a child under 13.

Rudolph Lurding is in the DeSoto County jail after he was arrested by authorities Friday. Authorities say he moved to Mississippi after allegedly committing crimes in Louisiana.

“He better be glad it wasn’t my child or grandchildren,” said a man who lives near Lurding’s home. “He just moved here recently and he wasn’t very friendly, so I had no further things to say.”

He saw investigators searching the home that Lurding just moved into a few weeks ago. Neighbors said Lurding lived there with his girlfriend and a young girl.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s office issued the warrant Friday, the same day Lurding was arrested.

Lurding faces three counts of production of child pornography involving children under 13, and three counts of sexual battery of children under 13.

Lurding worked at Southaven RV during his short time in DeSoto County. The company sent a statement saying they could not comment on the matter:

“We cannot legally comment on any rumors or speculations about our employee matters. We run a family-owned business with very high standards. Our standards for training and excellence has helped us win the respect of thousands of repeat customers and the coveted National Customer Service award.”