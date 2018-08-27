× Police investigating southeast Memphis drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to southeast Memphis overnight following a drive-by shooting that left at least one person injured.

According to authorities the incident happened at Shelby Drive and Benoit just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

When first responders got there, the victim was already gone but we talked to a relative of the victim who told us what happened.

“My brother and my cousin was coming down Shelby Drive and a car pulled up behind them and shot the car up The car got shot up like eight to 10 times. My little cousin got shot in the arm.”

We’re working to get more information from police.

So far, no one is in custody.