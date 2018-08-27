Mississippi State QB Nick Fitzgerald suspended for season opener

STARKVILLE, Miss. — With just a few days before the season opener, Mississippi State has announced senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald will not be starting Saturday’s game against Stephen F. Austin.

According to multiple reports, first year head coach Joe Moorhead announced that Fitzgerald had been suspended for violating team rules back in March. They did not provide any additional details.

Instead, Keytaon Thompson will be leading the Bulldogs when they take the field this weekend against the Lumberjacks.

Thompson is the same player who replaced Fitzgerald after he broke his ankle during the Egg Bowl at the end of last season. Despite a shortened 2017 season, Fitzgerald threw for 1,782 yards and 15 touchdowns. Adding 984 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. While Thompson is entering his Sophomore year, he is fresh off a 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl victory over Louisville. Leading the Bulldogs with 127 passing yards and 147 rushing yards in their 31-27 win over the Cardinals.

Saturday’s season opener is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Davis Wade Stadium.