Midtown man carjacked in driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men they say carjacked another man in a Midtown neighborhood Thursday night.

The victim told police he was parked on North Auburndale Street off North Parkway. He had been in the area visiting a friend when two men approached his car around 9:40 p.m.

One of them asked if he had a lighter. When the victim said no, the man pulled a gun on him and told him to get out of the car and leave everything inside.

The victim complied and the two thieves sped off in his 2012 Volvo hatchback.

People living in the area did not feel comfortable being identified, but said the neighborhood is quiet and they were startled by the news.