Manhunt Monday: Whitehaven teenager’s death still puzzles police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The case surrounding a Whitehaven teenager murdered in his sleep still has family members shaken and police puzzled.

Wartario Franklin's life was cut short April 24, a day before he was supposed to join the U.S. Army.

A witness described what she saw and heard on that fateful day as officers search for clues. She heard the gunshots that took her neighbor's life, just feet away from her front door.

"Scared. Nervous. Couldn't figure out where it was coming from," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified. "My son used to play basketball with those little boys and it hurts as if he was my own."

Memphis Police say Franklin was asleep in the bedroom of his Whitehaven home when someone started shooting into his window.

"Wartario is fatally shot, in his room in his house at 3 a.m. in the morning, when he should be safe," said Lt. Tony Mullins with the Memphis Police Department.

Investigators say they don't Franklin was the intended target, Officers say the shooting was likely gang-related and stemmed from a fight with another family member a few day earlier. Officers say the violence didn't stop after Franklin's murder, either.

"Shots fired in other places, houses set on fire, and this is a bunch of kids," Mullins said.

"Wartario was not involved in anything, Wartario was about to go and serve his country, he was supposed to be inducted the following day."

If you know who killed 19-year-old Wartario Franklin, call Memphis Police at 528-CASH.