Man charged after firing shot during argument with neighborhood kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A local man was taken into custody after allegedly firing a shot after several neighborhood kids began arguing with him about being on his lawn.

According to one of the kids, four of them were playing in the 1600 block of Gregory Street Sunday evening. The oldest was 11 years old and the youngest was reportedly seven.

They told police as they were playing Tommy Smith told them to stay out of his yard. That’s when the kids told police that the seven year old started arguing with Smith. It was during this argument that Smith allegedly drew a gun and fired a warning shot into the ground.

Smith had a gun permit and handed the gun over to police when they arrived.

He was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment.