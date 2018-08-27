Live at 9: Aretha Franklin’s birthplace, charter schools & fall travel

Aretha Franklin’s birthplace

The owners of the birthplace of Aretha Franklin head to environmental court this week after the home was declared a nuisance. But now the community is working to help keep the house.

Mildred and Nicole House are the daughters of Vera House, who is the owner of the Lucy Street home.

Too many charter schools?

Shelby County parents will have nine more options for their children come next school year. But the approval of nine new charter schools last week has some asking if we have too many schools, particularly since charter schools can reduce attendance in neighborhood public schools.

Board members Stephanie Love and Teresa Jones are with us.

Shelby County's needle hazard

There's a health hazard in Shelby County that thankfully is about to be corrected. The county's hazardous waste policy does not include needles, and the large number of diabetics in the area means used insulin injectors are floating around.

Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter and Jennifer Randle can explain how the health department is changing that.

Planning for Fall Break

Summer is coming to an end and that means it's now time to start thinking about fall break. Jennifer Dalsky with Travel Leaders is here in the studio with us to talk about the best destinations.