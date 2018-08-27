Lebanon police: Camera discovered inside stuffed bear at local fair
LEBANON, Tenn. — The Lebanon Police Department was called in to investigate after a camera was discovered inside a teddy bear at the Wilson County Fair over the weekend.
According to police, the mother had just returned home from the Wilson County Fair when she started looking at the stuffed teddy bear that her child at won at one of the booths. That’s when she discovered a camera hidden inside the stuffed animal and called police.
The Lebanon Police Department confirmed there was a camera inside the bear, but it was not functional and didn’t have a power source. Officers were able to track down the vendor. He told police he buys bears in bulk from a supplier in Georgia.
“It is our belief that this toy may have been a returned or damaged item and was packaged for discount resale, as discount retailers often do,” said the police department. “Kinda of like the business model of a Bargain Hunt Discount Store. This toy bear may have been a “nanny cam” (surveillance cam) that was returned.”
They went on to say that they do not believe any illegal activity was going on.
Though everything it ended up being okay, this story serves as a good reminder for parents to always double check to make sure no one is watching your kids.