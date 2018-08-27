× Lebanon police: Camera discovered inside stuffed bear at local fair

LEBANON, Tenn. — The Lebanon Police Department was called in to investigate after a camera was discovered inside a teddy bear at the Wilson County Fair over the weekend.

According to police, the mother had just returned home from the Wilson County Fair when she started looking at the stuffed teddy bear that her child at won at one of the booths. That’s when she discovered a camera hidden inside the stuffed animal and called police.

The Lebanon Police Department confirmed there was a camera inside the bear, but it was not functional and didn’t have a power source. Officers were able to track down the vendor. He told police he buys bears in bulk from a supplier in Georgia.