Father pleads guilty to charges in infant daughter’s 2012 death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father pleaded guilty Monday to murder and child abuse charges Monday after his 6-month-old daughter died following a minor traffic accident in 2012, District Attorney General Amy Weirich said.

Atu Campbell was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility for parole for second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse of a child under 8 years of age.

On Oct. 25, 2012, police traffic officers investigated an accident at Dove and Baskin streets in Frayser in which a car driven by Campbell left the road and struck a fence. His baby daughter – Anyiah Nicole Nabors – was found face down on the rear passenger floorboard, and a baby seat was upside down and not properly secured.

An off-duty firefighter who witnessed the accident said the baby said the baby had a faint pulse, but was not breathing, was pale and had a “stiff body type.”

While the cause of the baby’s death was originally thought to stem from the accident, a further investigation showed that the baby had injuries, including fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, which were not consistent with involvement in a minor traffic accident.