× AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old from Arkansas.

According to authorities, Jal’ah Ware was inside a home in Jacksonville, Arkansas early this morning when Jal’on Ware broke in during an aggravated residential burglary. He allegedly shot another man inside the home, assaulted him and then took off with the child.

Jal’on Ware is the child’s biological father, but authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Jal’ah was described as being 3’00”, 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The pair may be traveling in a white 2018 Jeep Cherokee with Arkansas tags.

If you see them call (501) 985-2802.