Accused Beale Street stabber says he was turned away at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of stabbing someone on Beale Street this weekend may have tried to come clean, but was turned away at the county jail.

Memphis police issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Michael Thomas after a violent fight on Beale Street early Sunday morning. Detectives say he punched and stabbed someone during the chaos.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Sunday night.

But according to a video on social media, he tried to turn himself in earlier in the day and was turned away.

WARNING: Graphic language in video

“This sh**** crazy, I came up here because they said they were looking for me…I tried to come in, they told me to go home, ain’t no question? And come back tomorrow,” Thomas says in the video, which appears to be filmed outside 201 Poplar.

We asked the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office how this could happen, since they oversee the jail.

“What we think may have happened is he talked to a security guard, and they’re not part of the sheriff’s office, and they said, ‘Look, there’s nobody here at 201,’” sheriff’s spokesman Earle Farrel said. “There are at the jail, which is part of the annex on the other side down at the end.”

He says he’s never heard of that happening before, but he assumed a security guard would know how to bring a person to the right place at 201 Poplar.

Thomas has been convicted of theft, vandalism, possession and criminal trespassing in the past.

Memphis police say the Multi-Agency Gang Unit found him and arrested him, rather than him turning himself in.

Sheriff’s deputies say they’re going to follow up on whether or not the guard told him to come back the next day.

We reached out to Thomas as well… but have not heard back as he is still in custody.