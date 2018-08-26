Police re-open eastbound lanes on I-40 after shooting victim crashes car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound lanes on I-40 east of Chelsea were shut down due to a shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department.
According to the report, a car crashed in the area of I-40 and Chelsea Sunday evening. The victim, who was driving the car, was reportedly shot prior to the crash.
The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
It is unknown where the shooting actually occurred.
Police re-opened traffic just before 6 p.m.
Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.