Police: Man intentionally crashed into ex-girlfriend's car while two kids were inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he intentionally crashed into his ex-girlfriend’s car while she and her two children were inside, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of North Parkway in Midtown on August 24.

The victim stated her ex-boyfriend Darrell Williams, 32, chased her vehicle when she drove away. He was driving a gold Chevy Cobalt.

The victim says Williams pulled alongside her, swerved his vehicle and intentionally struck her on the driver’s side. Her two children, ages 11 and 8, were both inside.

Williams fled the scene after hitting the victim’s car.

Police later received a hit-and-run call at Hollywood and I-40 and Williams claimed he was the victim in an accident.

After checking his background, they found out Williams had a warrant for his arrest for vandalism and violation of a protection order.

Police also located an active temporary protection order that the victim had placed on Williams on June 1, 2018.

Williams was arrested and later admitted to striking the victim’s vehicle.

He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of violation of a protection order.

We will update you as more information is available.