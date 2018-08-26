× Memphis woman arrested after leaving 8 kids under the age of 9 home alone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis woman has been charged with eight counts of child neglect after leaving children at home unattended, according to the Memphis Police Department.

According to the report, police responded to the 800 block of Archie Drive in Frayser on Saturday after receiving a child neglect call.

The complainant, who is also the owner of the property, told police she arrived at the home that same day to make repairs. But when she tried to make contact with the tenant, Shuntaeveyia A. Brown, she discovered eight juveniles under the age of 9 inside the home without adult supervision.

After waiting over an hour for the suspect to return home, the complainant called the police.

One of the children told the deputies her mother was at the Sherry Goodman Park off Circle watching her brother play football. The child was able to her identify her mother, Quintaeveyia Parks, after police took her to the game.

Parks told officers she left her four children with her sister, Brown, after she told her she would watch them.

She told officers she would have never left her kids with her sister if she knew she wasn’t going to watch them.

Brown’s four children were also a the home at the time.

The Department of Child Services was notified of the incident and a report was started.

Brown returned home while authorities were at the home. She told officers she left the kids by themselves so that she could go to the store.

Her trip was delayed after the car she was in broke down.

Brown told officers she didn’t have a phone with her, so she wasn’t able to have someone check on the kids.

She was charged with felony child neglect.

We will update you as more information becomes available.