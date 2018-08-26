× Man injured in Beale Street stabbing

Memphis, Tenn. — One man is in the hospital after being stabbed on Beale Street.

Police say the victim was stabbed at 174 Beale Street at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

He was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police have released a photo of the potential suspect. Police say they do not know if the suspect and victim knew one another.

WREG is working to find out more information

If you have any information regarding this stabbing, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.