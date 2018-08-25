Tigers finish fall camp on a high note

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--The Tigers started camp nearly three weeks ago and after 20 practices, they finished camp on Saturday.

The team had a light practice without pads to finish things. Coach Mike Norvell had high praise for his team as Tigers finished fall camp on a high note and with the right mind set. It even got coach Norvell to go as far as saying, it was one of the best weeks of fall camp he's ever had as a Tiger coach.

"I like the mentality. This last week has probably been one of our best weeks we've been able to put together probably since I've been in a fall camp. We went essentially six straight days with workouts, I thought yesterday was by far one of the best practices we've had. It was just impressive to see the guys with a sense of excitement and anticipation for what's to come,” said Tigers coach, Mike Norvell.