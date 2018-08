× Shots fired after argument at Southaven gas station

Southaven, Miss. — An argument between two people lead to shots being fired at a gas station in Southaven.

Southaven police say shots were fired at the BP station at the intersection of Highway 51 and Custer Drive East.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police say that the parties involved left the scene before officers arrived.

The incident is under investigation.

