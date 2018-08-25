× Redbirds win back-to-back division titles

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Memphis Redbirds (79-52) clinched their second-straight Pacific Coast League American Southern Division championship Saturday night at AutoZone Park and will now turn their attention to defending their 2017 PCL Championship.

Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at http://www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs. The Redbirds will open their home playoff slate on Friday, Sept. 7, which is Game 3 of the first round.

The division championship is the 17th in Memphis baseball history and sixth as the Redbirds, joining 2000, 2009, 2010, 2014, and 2017.

Memphis trailed Nashville 3-0 Saturday night before scoring runs in the sixth and seventh to come within a tally heading to the bottom of the ninth. After a strikeout, Carson Kelly drew a walk to put the tying run on first. Another strikeout made it two outs, before Lane Thomas drew a walk. Wilfredo Tovar stepped to the dish and lined a single up the middle, scoring pinch-runner Edmundo Sosa, and a fielding error allowed Thomas to cross the plate and set off the celebration.

A crowd of 9,045 witnessed the celebration and the Redbirds’ second-straight division title.