Pedestrian killed in southeast Shelby County

Shelby Co., Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in the southeast part of Shelby County.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was struck at the intersection of Lowrance and Hacks Cross.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name, but they say the victim was a 56-year-old man.

