Man speaks after being freed of charges for a shooting that injured 6 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is now free after police first charged him with several counts of aggravated assault after a shooting in South Memphis, Tuesday.

Glen Miller was named the man responsible for the shooting that injured six people, but two days later the charges were dropped.

Miller is lying in a hospital bed in the ICU and said he was handcuffed there when he was accused of the crime. But now says he is okay.

Miller woke up to detectives surrounding him.

WREG was not allowed inside, but was still able to speak with him over the phone.

Miller says he was visiting his sister at the Hillview Apartment complex when he was shot four times.

According to miller, he had just gotten out of the car when he was caught in the crossfire and said there were dozens of other people outside when the shooting happened.

Miller says he knows who shot him that’s why he was shocked when he was accused of the shooting.

Miller says he just didn’t understand why because it would mean he would’ve had to shoot himself.

When asked why the man would have shot him and the five other people injured at the complex Miller says he has no idea and that he didn’t know the guy.

“I just seen shots from a gun like boom, boom, boom boom. Like it happened that fast. I wasn’t even out of the car 15 seconds,” Miller said.

According to Miller, there was a huge fight at that apartment complex the day before the shooting.

Miller’s pregnant sister was also shot she had to have an emergency cesarian section but is now doing well.

Miller says he didn’t even have a gun when the shooting happened.

His brother says he is working to file a lawsuit against the wrongful charge as Miller recovers.