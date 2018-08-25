× Interstate lanes blocked after vehicle fire

Memphis, Tenn. — Lanes of I-240 eastbound were blocked after a vehicle fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to TDOT, a vehicle caught fire on I-240 eastbound at Airways. The fire was reported at 11:13 a.m.

The Memphis Fire Department made the scene and extinguished the fire at around 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Both the right and left lanes of the interstate are blocked.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

The interstate is estimated to be cleared by 1:30 p.m.