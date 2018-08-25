Interstate lanes blocked after vehicle fire
Memphis, Tenn. — Lanes of I-240 eastbound were blocked after a vehicle fire on Saturday afternoon.
According to TDOT, a vehicle caught fire on I-240 eastbound at Airways. The fire was reported at 11:13 a.m.
The Memphis Fire Department made the scene and extinguished the fire at around 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Both the right and left lanes of the interstate are blocked.
Westbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.
The interstate is estimated to be cleared by 1:30 p.m.