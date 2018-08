× Byhalia High School athlete dies during football game

Byhalia, Miss. — Byhalia High School is mourning the loss of a student athlete who died during Friday night’s football game.

According to Byhalia High School, 16-year-old Dennis Mitchell collapsed on the field during the game in Coahoma County.

There’s no word on what led to Mitchell’s death.

WREG is working to find out more information.