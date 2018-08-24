× Woman abducted from Hein Park home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men after a woman says she was abducted from her home in Hein Park and assaulted early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Morningview east of the airport around 1:30 a.m. A woman told police two men kidnapped her from her home near Cypress Drive and Jackson Avenue and stole her car. She also said she was assaulted by one of the suspects.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

The suspects were last seen near Tchulahoma and Morningview Drive.

Police are looking for the victim’s car and are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects.