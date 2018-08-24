Volunteers giving Raleigh schools a facelift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several schools in Raleigh are getting a facelift thanks to some volunteers who are doing what Shelby County Schools would like to do, but can't afford.

One part of the plan is cleaning up the hill in front of Raleigh-Egypt High School. It's home to overgrown plants, weeds, unwanted shrubbery, and lots of trash.

Rhonda Logan is spearheading the effort. She runs the Raleigh Community Development Corporation.

"We want to beautify the area, to enhance the area, to give it that wow and that pop," Logan says.

The volunteers start work tomorrow. Raleigh-Egypt Middle and Egypt Elementary School are also getting spruced up. Plans include painting chipped rails and walkways on the campuses too.

Logan says many of the volunteers are students at the schools and that is something that makes her really happy.

"They can take pride in their school, more pride than they do now," Logan says.

Shelby County Schools provides basic landscaping for schools, but beautifying campuses, understandably, isn't a priority in the budget.

"There's not money in the budget for a lot of extra and I understand that," Logan says. "The community can come in and do our part and while they're working on the inside on curriculum and culture, we can be out here beautifying this area."

Volunteer Karl Ward says it's the right thing to do.

"This is what we can do and this is what we're going to do," he says.

The work will conclude in October. The final step is painting murals at the high school.

The group can use a lot more volunteers. If you'd like to help, you can call 901-258-3273.