Two airlifted to Memphis after drive by shooting at Holly Springs venue

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Two people were seriously injured in Holly Springs overnight after someone fired 50 rounds into a crowd of party goers.

The incident happened at the Oak Palace on Stuart Avenue.

According to initial reports, a large group of people were waiting to get inside the venue for a party when a vehicle drove up. Someone inside the vehicle reportedly sprayed the crowd with approximately 50 rounds before taking off.

Two people were shot multiple times. Those individuals were airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything that could help police, call (662) 252-2122.