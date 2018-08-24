Tigers set up fund to help Karim Azab continue his battle with leukemia

Official and Family-Approved Website URL: https://momentum.memphis.edu/project/10948 MEMPHIS, Tenn. – University of Memphis junior men’s basketball forward Karim Azab was recently diagnosed with leukemia. We hope everyone will keep Karim in your daily thoughts and prayers. Karim and his family need your support to help him fight this battle. The only official and family-approved website has been created to aid in this effort. Tax-deductible donations can be made through this website and will be used specifically for the Azab family to assist with medical and necessary family expenses as permitted within NCAA rules. Please continue to respect the privacy of the Azab family. Thank you for your understanding and generous support.