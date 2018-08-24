× Suspect involved in hours-long standoff near Liberty Bowl identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have been released after a man allegedly opened fire on undercover officers before barricading himself inside his home in an hours-long standoff Thursday morning.

According to authorities, three undercover officers from the Organized Crime Unit were conducting an investigation in the 2500 block of Young Street early that morning. While officers were standing outside their vehicles, Quinton Yates allegedly came out of his home and began firing shots at the officers.

As two ran for cover, the third officer returned fire, sending the suspect fleeing inside the home. Officers then cleared the immediate area and called for backup.

For several hours, officers could be seen surrounding the home trying to get the suspect to come outside. A tactical unit was called to the scene and officers were forced to shutdown the streets after Yates refused to comply.

Yates eventually turned himself in just before 9 a.m. along with three other individuals inside the home. Those people have not been identified at this time.

Police noted Yates is a convicted felon with multiple offenses dating back to 1987. He was charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a gun, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and unlawful possession of a gun.

The suspect said he fired shots at the officers thinking they were stealing items from his car.