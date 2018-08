× Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson among performers set for Aretha Franklin’s funeral

DETROIT — Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday will be among those performing at Aretha Franklin’s funeral.

The funeral is set to take place on August 31 at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Public viewings will be held August 28 and 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, the singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, previously told CNN.

The legendary soul singer died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Other artists who are set to perform include: Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Pastor Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Bishop Marvin Sapp The Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, classical artist Audrey DuBois Harris, soprano Alice McAllister Tillman, Franklin’s son Edward Franklin, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir, according to an official press release.

Holliday told CNN last week that she “idolized” Franklin her “whole life.”

“She was always just very supportive and very, very thoughtful,” Holliday said.

Music producer Clive Davis is planning a tribute concert to honor the singer that will take place in November at Madison Square Garden.