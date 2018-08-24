× Statewide EBT outage planned this weekend in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — EBT cardholders in Arkansas will temporarily not be able to use their cards this weekend.

According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the state is switching over to a new vendor early next week. To prepare, there is a planned statewide outage of EBT services scheduled for Saturday, August 25 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, August 26 at 7 a.m.

During the outage no one will be able to use their EBT so state leaders said you must plan ahead. The old website and the customer service help line will also be down.

After August 26 cardholders will be able to access the new EBT website at ConnectEBT.com. The phone line will also be back up and running at that time.