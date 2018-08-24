× Poplar Avenue, I-240 to close Friday night for more construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Another round of road closures is in store for Poplar Avenue at I-240 this weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, there will be a full closure of both the east and westbound lanes on I-240 at the Poplar exit as crews work to replace the eastbound bridge.

The roadways are expected to open again early Monday morning at 6 a.m.

This is the second weekend in a row that crews have shutdown the busy exit. Last week crews tore down the westbound Poplar Avenue bridge over Interstate 240. Then they lifted four new pieces into place. Those pieces were built down the road near I-240 and Walnut Grove.