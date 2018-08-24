× Police: Memphis man admits to murdering victim due to vision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man sits behind bars this morning after reportedly confessing to killing a man after he “blanked out” and had a vision that the victim was going to hurt him.

Darrell Thurman was charged with filing a false offense report, second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony after he allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Xavier Wilson on Thursday.

It all started when dispatch received a call from Thurman about a shooting in the 2900 block of Armistead. When officers arrived they found the victim unresponsive in the front yard and an armed Thurman still on the scene.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he died.

When questioned by police, Thurman initially told officers Wilson had tried to rob him while he was trying to fix his front door. He claimed he shot the man in self defense.

However, that wasn’t the story that two eye witnesses told police. They claimed Thurman shot Wilson – who was unarmed – in the back for no reason.

Thurman later admitted to making up the story about Wilson trying to rob him. Instead he claimed he “blanked out” and saw a vision that the victim was going to harm him.

Scared, he said he shot Wilson in the back.

A mugshot of Thurman was not available at the time of posting.