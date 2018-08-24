Nurse saves a life at a Marion High School volleyball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ark. — A nurse stepped in to save a man's life Thursday after his heart stopped beating at a high school's volleyball game in Marion, Arkansas.

Kelly Fogelman has been a nurse for 21 years. She is also the nurse supervisor for the school district, and happened to be at the game.

She didn't hesitate to check on a man who was not feeling well as he watched his granddaughter play.

"I have some friends on the team, so I was here to watch them play," said Fogelman, whose daughter played last year. "I was in the bleachers, and I was called down to check on this elderly gentleman who was not feeling well.

"He was awake and alert and able to answer my questions. Someone had called 911," she said.

But seconds later, he fell into her lap. He had no pulse. He was dead.

"Adrenaline and instinct kicks in from nursing training," she said. "His lips were blue immediately. I knew he needed CPR. We laid him down on the flat hard surface of the bleachers."

Another nurse in the stands ran and grabbed the automatic defibrillator posted by the gym's front door.

"Most of the time when the elderly get CPR, so many times the outcome is not good," said Fogelman.

This time was different.

"Continued CPR for a few more minutes, and he woke right up," she said.

Fogelman said he was confused and didn't say much as paramedics finally got to the scene and took him to the hospital.

Thankfully today, he's doing alright.

"I don`t believe I was a hero. I think anybody could have done what I did," she said.

She just hopes her actions inspire others.

"Always be willing to jump in and help," she said.

Fogelman said she's also thankful the school district has automatic defibrillators in every gym. There are 11 in all across the school system.